Aguascalientes.- Nora Ruvalcaba Gámez, candidate of the party National Regeneration Movement to the government of the state of Aguascalientes, assured that, if she becomes the next state president, she will turn said federal entity into the “literary capital of Mexico”.

In this sense, the left-wing flag bearer emphasized that Aguascalientes has achieved great things in literary matters, for which she argued that the narrative talent that the town has should not be wasted.

“We will turn Aguascalientes into the literary capital of Mexico. The background is clear and makes us proud: from the Aguascalientes poetry award to a long list of writers who have given glory to the state and we have to take advantage of it”, she remarked.

For his part, Ruvalcaba Gámez pointed out that the tourist vocation of the state It will be strengthened during her management as head of the state Executive, while said sector will be expanded using what is in the federal entity.

In this vein, Morena’s candidate for the governorship criticized that ecotourism has not been explored in Aguascalientes, indicating that this may be due to “lack of interest” or “inefficiency” of past governments.

“Ecotourism is an area of ​​opportunity that has not been explored due to lack of interest or inefficiency. Taking advantage of our natural areas, always from a deep respect and professionalism, can not only trigger a large number of jobs, but also expand the tourist offer that Aguascalientes can offer”, he pointed out.

Nora Ruvalcaba made a call to take advantage of the natural spaces of the state, prioritizing care for the environment and professionalism, assuring that by doing so not only many jobs can be created but also extend the local tourist offer.

Finally, Morena’s flag bearer for governor emphasized that Aguascalientes is “the smile of Mexico,” while stressing that with the reformulation of tourist spaces they will attract tourism in a new and fresh way.

A little less than a month before the gubernatorial election takes place in Aguascalientes, where only women will contend, the polls position the PRI-PAN-PRD candidate, Teresa Jimenezabove Ruvalcaba Gámez.