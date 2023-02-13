United States.- What began with the shooting down of a Chinese balloon that had entered American airspace without permission has resulted in a succession of mysterious “flying objects” and a new factor of international tension.

The United States Department of Defense is currently unaware of the origin of the three downed artifacts in the last three days in the US and Canada and cannot yet confirm if they are Chinese as was the spy balloon shot down on the 4th.

China assured today that American balloons flew over the country at least ten times Asian for the last year and that it is common for that to happen.

The point is that whether they are balloons or not, these objects have become a new factor of crisis between the United States and China.

The “spy” balloon

On February 2, the US Pentagon reported that it had detected a spy hot air balloon from China flying over its territory at a high altitude that did not represent “any military or physical risk” for anyone on the surface and specified that it was not the first time that it had observed the activity of balloons of this type in recent years.

The sighting of the balloon strained bilateral relations between China and the United States and caused the suspension of the trip to Beijing that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had planned, considered by the US administration an “unacceptable” violation of sovereignty and international law.

On February 4, the United States shot down the “spy balloon” and its remains fell into the sea, where they were collected by the US authorities. Since then, three other unidentified aircraft have been shot down by the US military, which has not yet been able to confirm whether they are also of Chinese origin.

Timeline of takedowns

February 4.- USA. shoots down a Chinese “spy balloon” that flew over their territory, which causes a political crisis between the two countries and motivates the suspension of a trip that the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had planned to make to the Asian country.

February 5.- China expresses deep “dissatisfaction and protest” considering that the US “overreacted” for using force to bring down the “spy balloon”.

February 6.- China admits the globe belonged to italthough he assured that “it is a civil airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological”, which deviated from its course.

February 6.- The spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, assures that, at the time when Donald Trump was president (2017-2021), at least three Chinese balloons flew over the United States.

February 8.- The US accuses China of working for years on a “program” of spy balloons that have already flown over various regions, including Latin America, and that it is aware that five devices of this type have traveled over US territory.

February 9.- The Chinese Ministry of Defense rejects a US proposal to hold high-level bilateral talks.

February 9.- The US House of Representatives approves a resolution condemning China for violating national sovereignty with its “spy” balloon.

February 9.- US says Chinese spy balloons have flown over more than 40 countries on five continents in a plan directly related to the Chinese Army.

February 10.- The United States shoots down another object of unknown origin that was flying at high altitude in Alaska.

February 11.- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces that an object that was flying over the Yucon region in northwest Canada was shot down with the help of the United States.

February 12.- The United States shoots down another unidentified flying object over Lake Huron, Michigan.

February 13.- The United States Department of Defense does not know the origin of the three devices shot down in the last three days in the US and Canada and cannot yet confirm if they are Chinese, as was the spy balloon shot down on the 4th of February. .

China claims that American balloons have flown over the Asian country at least ten times in the last year.