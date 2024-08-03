The Chronicle of the Silverstone Sprint

On a day of excellent falls for Ducati, with the ‘zeroes’ of Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, Pecco’s current teammate finally roars back, as he will leave his bike to the eight-time Spanish world champion next year: Enea Bastianini.

A fantastic race that of the Beast, capable of getting behind a Sprint specialist like Jorge Martin (now 1 point behind Bagnaia in the standings) and a Silverstone specialist like Aleix Espargaro. Today, however, no one had more than the red #23, author of his first career success in a short race. This result brings the rider from Rimini to third place in the Riders’ standings, with a one-point margin over Marc Marquez.

The words of the top 3

Enea Bastianini (1st, Ducati): “I’m very happy. Great battle with Jorge, we pushed to the limit. The final time was crazy and the whole Sprint was crazy. This is my first win of the year, I’m very happy. I already saw yesterday that the pace was good. Silverstone is one of my favorite tracks”.

Jorge Martin (2nd, Ducati-Pramac): “It was nice to race here today. We made a mistake in qualifying, so it was difficult to start from the second row. But already after the start I was first. I pushed as if I were in qualifying but Enea was superb, he was stronger than me. But anyway it was a nice way to pay homage to Angel Nieto, who I wear on my helmet. Let’s hope we can bring him to first place tomorrow”.

Aleix Espargaro (3rd, Aprilia): “I’m happy with today’s performance, especially in qualifying. In the Sprint I did everything I had to. The pace was fast: I knew Ducati would improve in the race but I didn’t expect so much. I was at the limit, I couldn’t do more. The Sprint was good, I hope that tomorrow with the medium on the rear we’ll be able to push harder”.