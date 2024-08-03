The Colombian Matero Carmona He had a great performance in the BMX at the Paris Olympics, reaching the final round and almost winning medals.

According to the criteria of

Carmona had a very good performance in Paris and her passage to the final was exciting, giving her hopes of a medal for Colomba this Friday.

Mateo, with a diploma and without a car

In the final, the Colombian was unable to achieve his main objective, finishing sixth and remaining with an Olympic diploma.

Matthew Carmona Photo:Olympics Share

Very excited, despite not winning a medal, Carmona was happy with his performance at the Olympic Games.

At the end of the race, he made statements in which he confessed that his family had to sell the car in order to be with him in Paris.

““We don’t have a car, but they are in Paris. They sold the car so they could come here to see me race. It’s the first time they’ve seen me race outside the country, here at the Olympics,” he said.

A car for Mateo…

Carmona’s confession generated many reactions on social media, including people who started a campaign for a new car for Carmona.

In fact, a well-known car brand announced on its social networks that it has a surprise for the Colombian athlete. “When you get back we’ll have a brutally surprising surprise for you.”

SPORTS

More sports news