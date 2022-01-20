The sprint races were the great novelty of the exciting 2021 season of F1 and according Zack Brown, CEO of McLaren, are in serious danger in 2022, when the FIA ​​wanted to increase the number of the new format from 3 to 6.

The frenetic races that Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos left us in 2021 may not be repeated for an essentially monetary reason: a higher budget ceiling is requested to cover the costs of these races. According motor sport the FIA ​​offers an increase of 2.33 million euros for the six short races, while a team according to Zak Brown, without saying which one, wants lThe allocation is 4.4 million: “We all have the same challenge. One team in particular wanted a $4.4 million increase in the budget cap, which was just ridiculous, and they had no rational facts behind it to support their position.”

According to the CEO of McLaren, whose team accepts the assignments from the FIA, the increase in incidents, in more explosive races, would be behind the demands of the teams that ask for more flexibility in spending: “If more incidents occur, it is the same problem we all have. And for me that is part of sport, facing challenges and not just solving them by taking out the checkbook“.

The situation is now one of negotiation, with the positions stalemated between the teams and the FIA, to which Brown warns: “It is possible that we will not get out of the current situation, which would be a problem. We may not do it, which would be the most regrettable”.