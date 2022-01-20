At the first signs of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus, it is necessary to take drugs that relieve the symptoms of the disease. This treatment regimen was named by the chief otorhinolaryngologist (ENT) of Moscow Andrey Kryukov, informs publication “Arguments and Facts”.

“To relieve inflammation in the throat, it is best to use antiseptic solutions. They need to regularly, 4-5 times a day, gargle. To reduce pain symptoms, you can use tablets or sprays with an anesthetic, ”said Kryukov.

Nasal congestion with the omicron strain can be treated with saline sprays or vasoconstrictor drops, he says. Such drugs should not be used for more than seven days, the physician emphasized.

The otolaryngologist added that with a mild course of the disease, symptomatic treatment is sufficient – no antibiotics are needed, they can only be taken by prescription.

The course of the disease will be facilitated by regular ventilation and humidification of the premises at home and at work, the ENT believes.

Previously, infectious disease specialist Svetlana Smetanina gave advice on treatment at the first signs of omicron infection. According to her, you should drink about 2 liters of fluid per day, measure body temperature three times a day, and take antipyretic drugs.