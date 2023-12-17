All that's missing is patina: the Italians at Dainese are now wrapping motorcyclists in a special robe. The “Springbok” model stands out. And it proves its worth in touring on the road as well as off-road.

PLet's talk a little out of the box. Most of my colleagues in the international motorcycle press are mostly very nice, but also a little bit vain. When the group meets for a ride on the occasion of the presentation of a new vehicle, they look around and evaluate more or less discreetly who is dressed how and which helmet, which shoes, which robe adorns the wearer and fits the style of the motorcycle. The judgment can be harsh. If it happens that a suit repeatedly receives words of appreciation, it has passed the most difficult test imaginable for such a product.

Italians, who else. The Springbok 3L Absoluteshell jacket-trousers combination comes from Dainese and is intended to be used for both on-road touring and off-road tricks. We see the station wagon most as equipment for touring enthusiasts. BMW GS, Ducati Multistrada, Triumph Tiger, KTM Super Adventure, Suzuki V-Strom and the like are the target group. After purchasing such machines, you still have to have 750 euros left for the jacket and 450 euros for the pants.