HS Analysis | In the Parliament's Christmas gift, military history won over the children

State next year's cultural cuts are now definitively known, when the parliament the finance committee shared this week, the traditional 50 million euro “Christmas gift money”.

Of that, 3.18 million euros were allocated to art and culture, and the emphasis was heavily on military history. In total, 860,000 euros were allocated to cultural sites related to military history, i.e. slightly less than a third of the entire pot.

Mikkeli's meritorious War and Peace Center Muisti already received additional funding from the Ministry of Defense due to additional tasks. In addition, it now received 200,000 euros in Christmas gift money from the art and culture side. You can read more about how Memory works behind this link.

Christmas gift money for art and culture was also enough for the following destinations: Parola Panzer Museum, Finnish Air Force Museum, Peacekeeping and Veteran Work Tradition Center, Finnish Jääkär Museum, Salpalinja Museum, Salla War and Reconstruction Museum, Raattee Porti Winter War Museum, Marsalkka Mannerheimi Mästastysmaja ry, Kuhmo Winter War Museum and Infantry Museum.

In the process it was confirmed that the finance committee did not cancel or reduce the cut that completely removes the support for the purchase of low-circulation quality literature for libraries.

The cut is 0.86 million euros and applies, for example, to reference books approved by the Developmental Disorders Association Selkokeskus. Surgery criticize for example, the children's commissioner Elina Pekkarinenwho thinks that “now it is taken from those who have the least”.

As a consolation, the Finance Committee states that it “considers it important” that the effects of the abolition of the support for the purchase of low-circulation literature on the production of literature in the field are “monitored”.

50 million euros Christmas gift money is just a small drop from the Finnish state budget, which is 87.9 billion euros in total.

Since cultural subsidies are relatively small, even a few million euros matter.

The appropriations for art and culture in 2024 will be around 553 million euros, which is around 12 million euros less than in the actual budget of 2023, the Finance Committee states in its report.

Here's the current one Petteri Orpon (kok) by the government's motion, four million euros were cut. 4.2 million euros were collected Sanna Marini (sd) on the decision of the parliamentary group of the government period, according to which the decrease in Veikkaus' income will no longer be fully compensated for culture.

The decrease is partly caused by the end of temporary funding, when, for example, the EU's temporary sustainable growth program 2021–2023 ended. The background of this money was the EU's corona subsidies.

From Christmas gift money the majority government's (Kokooomus, Perussuomalaiset, Rkp, Christian Democrats) committee leaders in the finance committee ultimately decide.

Some of the Christmas gift money mitigated earlier cuts. The Finnish Film Foundation receives 300,000 euros for equipment purchases for cinemas in small and medium-sized towns, but the background is a reduction of 1 million euros in the state budget.

Jyväskylä Sinfonia's Christmas gift of 100,000 euros, on the other hand, compensates for strong cuts in the city's support in a situation where the orchestra is just moving to a new concert hall. Classical music was also remembered when the traditional Kuopio violin competition was saved with reorganizations and 50,000 euros in Christmas gift money.

Government reduces the support of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland by more than one million euros, but approximately the same amount of Christmas gift money was found for religious communities known for their conservatism, such as Evening newspaper said earlier this week.

Of this money, the art and culture section includes 200,000 euros for the reconstruction of the burned-down storage building in Valamo.

From another part of the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Evangelical Lutheran Mission of Finland will receive a pot of 400,000 euros, and Iso Kirja, which runs the folk school of the Pentecostal Revival, will receive 250,000 euros. The Salvation Army Foundation will receive 210,000 euros, the Finnish Lutheran Evangelical Association 100,000 euros and the USKOT forum 50,000 euros.

Some of the organizations have considerable renovation costs, the committee representative of the Christian Democrats Peter Ostman explains to HS by phone.

“The buildings don't represent conservatism. These organizations have protected buildings, and it is society's responsibility to keep them in order,” he says.