Saturday, May 6, 2023
Spring | The weather is getting significantly warmer in Finland

May 6, 2023
During the beginning of the week, temperatures will already rise to over 15 degrees in the southern and central parts of the country.

Weather is becoming significantly warmer in Finland than last week, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says. The next few days are also very dusty, and there is hardly any chance of rain.

Even today, temperatures remain widely below ten degrees. The warmest is in the west, where it can reach ten degrees during the day. It is coldest in the east and north, where the highest temperatures range between five and seven degrees.

Tomorrow the temperatures will rise to over ten degrees in Finland south of Oulu. On Monday, ten degrees will break in Lapland as well.

During the beginning of the week, temperatures will already rise to over 15 degrees in the southern and central parts of the country.

Recommended

