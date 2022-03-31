Medical care “It has to start” – Meilahti’s caretakers justify why Finland will be brought to its knees on Friday

All the nurses said in almost the same words that we are going on strike for a good cause. Many also experienced concern from patients.

“Good there will be a strike because of this, but let’s get some clarity on this situation, ”he said Viivi Borisov In the Meilahti hospital area on the eve of the strike.

His job is in the cancer department, where there was still uncertainty on Thursday as to whose work would be counted as necessary conservation work even during the strike.

Later in the afternoon, the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) announced that outpatient drug treatments and radiotherapy for cancer patients were also covered by the strike.

In the heart of Meilahti, there was an ordinary busy day in front of the hospitals on Thursday. Wheelchairs were folded into the back containers of the taxis, and many patients discharged from the hospitals were waiting for rides home.

Waiting at the main door of the tower hospital Pentti Kivimäki hoped that all parties would be willing to compromise.

The nurses have earned their salaries, said Pentti Kivimäki, who is leaving the hospital.

“Caregivers have earned their salaries, but this is now progressing in a way that is endangering us all,” he said.

Of course, everyone also considered the strike important for those who thanked or changed shifts.

Heidi Mynttinen, a nurse working in Jorvi, hoped that the strike would have an effect.

“It’s really unreal, even contradictory. It is clear that I am not going to work tomorrow, ”said a nurse working in Jorvi Heidi Mynttinenwho was exceptionally in Meilahti on Thursday due to education.

He said he hoped the strike would really have an impact and bring about a change in wages.

“It would have been nicer not to have a strike. But now it has to start. It will definitely be congested, ”the nurse thought Kari Ruhanen. Her job is as a duty officer at Haartman Hospital.

Kari Ruhanen predicted congestion in the emergency room.

Sowhat is the reality inside the hospital doors?

There are still strict access bans to operating theaters, wards and emergency rooms and no media is allowed on the scene. The justification is the coronation situation.

We therefore asked the experienced caregiver separately by phone what kind of mood is expected to strike in the busiest places. HS does not disclose the name of the caregiver as he or she could be in an awkward position due to the volatile negotiation situation.

The nurse says that on the eve of the strike, the emergency services are ready to be really tight.

The pre-strike ban on overtime has exacerbated the rush, but the real causes of the hurry are a long-standing shortage of nurses and increased waiting lists for care during the pandemic. The on-call service is overburdened because people cannot be referred quickly enough for further treatment elsewhere.

“Let’s get so tight on the finish line that it’s not about giving a bed to everyone who needs one. Of course, we cannot influence the number of patients ourselves. We take care of those who need care. ”

The nurse thinks her job is such that an order for protection work during the strike is sure to come. For him, a strike is an extreme measure, but he considers it perfectly justified in the current situation.

“The performance was so bad that it was by no means acceptable. It was about money, not the quality of care or the well-being of employees. Failure to go on strike could have even more serious consequences for the future of healthcare. ”

The nurse thinks the strike will increase the rush in the emergency room. He does not know whether it has actually been possible to prepare for this.

“The situation is difficult. But that is why caregivers have had to reach their limits. ”

Strike starts in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) and in the services of five other university hospitals early Friday morning.

As there are a total of 25,000 nurses on strike in Finland, non-urgent surgeries will have to be canceled extensively. Hus began contacting people on Thursday whose surgery time would be soon.

The emergency services will remain open and urgent surgeries will be treated, as no one wants to endanger their lives and no one wants to cause permanent serious injuries.

However, Hus announced on Thursday that even in urgent care, congestion is expected in both children and adults. Hospital district management is deeply concerned about the impact of the strike on the sickest and most fragile.