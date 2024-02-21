The fact that a sports watch also indicates possible heart problems can be a great additional benefit. Even regular observation of the ECG brings interesting insights. And the watches are even more confident.

Fit for the day: Anyone who trains every day probably has a sports watch. It also shows heart data. Image: Adobe Stock

Eindividual episodes that represent thousands of cases: Michael Gallegos from the American state of Kansas receives a notification from his Apple Watch that his heart rate is too low of 40 beats per minute, for ten minutes. In the emergency room, heart disease is diagnosed and a pacemaker is inserted. Christopher Oakley from North Carolina receives a report from his watch of a very high heart rate during his night's sleep: 120 to 150 beats per minute. He suffered a heart attack and shortly afterwards underwent bypass surgery.

Sports watches are increasingly being used to detect serious heart problems and allow timely intervention before symptoms and problems become apparent. This has saved many a life. Not only does the Apple Watch make this functionality a matter of the heart, but the watches from Samsung, Withings, Polar, Garmin, Google and its subsidiary Fitbit as well as Huawei and some smaller manufacturers are also included.