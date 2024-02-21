With the aim of simplifying its range, Volvo has decided to rename the two battery-powered compact SUVs in 2024 XC40 Recharge And C40 Recharge in EX40 and EC40. The old XC40 acronym will be reserved for the versions plug-in hybrids with internal combustion engine, without the wording Recharge.

Volvo has renamed the all-electric models the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge EX40 and EC40to align them with the other fully electric vehicles in the range: EX30, EX90 and EM90. The XC40 designation will now be reserved for the combustion engine variants of the model.

This move is part of the Swedish company's transformation program, which aims to become an exclusively electric car manufacturer by 2030. Furthermore, the plug-in hybrid models will lose the Recharge logo and will simply be marked with the suffix T6 or T8, indicating the different power levels.

Electric Volvo update

Among the news on Volvo electric cars is the new Performance software package for the EX40 and EC40 Twin Motor variants, which increases the power output a 325 kW (442 hp) for faster acceleration. The autonomy goes up to 583 km for the EC40 and up 576 km for the EX40.

This package also includes a accelerator pedal mapping more responsive and the “Performance” driving mode to fully exploit the available power.

It will be accessible as an optional update viaVolvo Cars app or for download at home mode over the air.

Black Edition special series

Volvo will present a special Black Edition for the EX40, EC40 and XC40 models, characterized by a black paint job, badge and 20 inch polished wheelsand interiors in microtech or anthracite fabric.

These models include Google built-in and a smart storage system. Details on pricing and availability in Italy will be announced later.

