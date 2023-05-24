Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 24


Primera B, U-20 World Cup, Giro d’Italia.

WIN SPORTS
7:30 pm: First B, Real Cartagena vs. Quindio

FOX SPORTS 2
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Cerro Porteño vs. palmeiras
7:30 p.m.: Ñuslense vs. flamenco

ESPN
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Board of Trustees vs. olympia
7 p.m.: Pereira vs. Boca Juniors
9 p.m.: Melgar vs. National

espn 2
2 p.m.: England soccer, Brighton vs. Manchester City
5 pm: South American Cup, Liverpool vs. Independent

DIRECTV
7 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Real Madrid vs. Vallecano Ray
1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Italy vs. Nigeria
1 p.m.: Senegal vs. Israel
4 p.m.: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic
4 p.m.: Japan vs. Colombia
5 pm: South American Cup, Fortaleza vs. San Lorenzo
7 p.m.: Tiger vs. tolima

SNAIL CHANNEL
4 pm: U-20 World Cup, Japan vs. Colombia

RCN CHANNEL
4 pm: U-20 World Cup, Japan vs. Colombia

Sports

