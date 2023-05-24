There has not been a newscast, talk show program, let alone sports programs, that did not comment endlessly on the racist insults to Vinicius Jr. in the Valencia field. Until next time. Naturally, all the political and sports leaders in the country condemned the events, some more forcefully than others, by the way.

For example, the Vox spokesman regretted the insults but pointed out that the physical attacks on his candidates and militants were more painful: quantifying the pain is complex but at least it serves to divert attention. And put to quantify, it would not be bad to measure the possible increase in racism in relation to the appearance and the progressive increase in votes for Vox. Díaz Ayuso for his part, with that sensitivity that characterizes him, also alluded to the insults in the stadiums against the King. We don’t know if he meant by this that racists are republicans, but in those privileged heads, his and his Cabinet director, anything is possible.

The curious thing about the case is that the racist insults to the player consist of calling him a “monkey” without realizing that, as experts point out, primates are an order of placental mammals to which prosimians, monkeys and apes belong, including humans. Apparently the decline in reading comprehension is a fact. And one last note: so many hours and efforts dedicated by Carlos Espinosa de los Monteros, father of the Vox spokesman, to the promotion of the foreign image of Spain in his capacity as commissioner of the Government (of the PP) for the Spain Brand, have been been tarnished by the actions of some primates. Now, even in the G-7 they consider us racist.

