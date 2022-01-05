Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Sports schedule for Wednesday, January 5

January 5, 2022
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Soccer in Spain, NBA, attractions.

DIRECTV
10 am: Copa del Rey, Eibar vs. Majorca
10 am: Leganés vs. Real society
10 am: Cartagena vs. Valencia
1:30 pm: Linares vs. Barcelona
2 pm: Valladolid vs. Betis
2 pm: Mirandés v. Vallecano Ray
3.30 pm: Alcoyano vs. Real Madrid

ESPN
2:45 pm: England soccer, Chelsea vs. Tottenham

ESPN 3
7:30 pm: NBA, Golden State vs. Dallas
10 pm: Utah vs. Denver

