Sports schedule for Wednesday, January 5

Stephen Curry
Soccer in Spain, NBA, attractions.
January 04, 2022, 10:36 PM
DIRECTV
10 am: Copa del Rey, Eibar vs. Majorca
10 am: Leganés vs. Real society
10 am: Cartagena vs. Valencia
1:30 pm: Linares vs. Barcelona
2 pm: Valladolid vs. Betis
2 pm: Mirandés v. Vallecano Ray
3.30 pm: Alcoyano vs. Real Madrid
ESPN
2:45 pm: England soccer, Chelsea vs. Tottenham
ESPN 3
7:30 pm: NBA, Golden State vs. Dallas
10 pm: Utah vs. Denver
sports
January 04, 2022, 10:36 PM
Keep going down
You got to content limit of the month
.
#Sports #schedule #Wednesday #January
