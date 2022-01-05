The pass market in Europe is agitated and the most powerful clubs put all their chips to take the best, It is the case of Real Madrid and Barcelona, who coincide in their interest in the Norwegian attacker Erling Haaland.



The Spanish press reports that the battle is underway between the two powerful to sign the Norwegian. On the one hand, Florentino Pérez, and on the other, Joan Laporta. Both have expressed their interest in the player, in a dispute that will be resolved with euros.

Haaland would have already decided

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund forward Halland will have to make a decision before the end of January. The young Norwegian will have the last word, but what seems clear is that he wants to play in the Spanish league.

It is said that Real Madrid seeks to close the French Mbappé first, and then think of Haaland, but the desire is to have them together.

Barcelona moves, but its economic deficit forces it to sell to manage such a transaction, especially after signing Ferran Torres.

Both leaders have had approaches with Mino Raiola, the footballer’s representative, according to the Spanish media. And both advance stealthily, but without giving advantages.

However, according to Deportes Cuatro, Haaland would have already chosen to play in Barcelona. The possible signing of Mbappé by Madrid would have been a decisive factor for the Norwegian to decide to pledge his word with the Catalans.

