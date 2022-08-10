Sports schedule for Wednesday, August 10

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Women’s Tour of Colombia.
Women’s Tour of Colombia.
Women’s U-20 World Cup, Copa Libertadores, Women’s Vuelta a Colombia.
August 09, 2022, 11:32 PM
ESPN
2 pm: European Super Cup, Real Madrid vs. Eintracht
7:30 p.m.: Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. mining
ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Montreal ATP
7:30 pm: Libertadores Cup, Córdoba Workshops vs. Velez
STAR +
5:15 pm: South American Cup, Ceará vs. sao paulo
9 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Dodgers vs. twins
T&C
7:30 pm: Argentina soccer, Agropecuario vs. Boca Juniors
DURECTV
Channel 610 or 619
12 m.: U-20 Women’s World Cup, Germany vs. Colombia
3 p.m.: New Zealand vs. Mexico
6 p.m.: Spain vs. Brazil
9 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Australia
ESPN3
11 a.m.: Montreal ATP
RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia
COLOMBIAN SIGN
10:30 am: stage of the Women’s Vuelta a Colombia
BRAND CLEAR
7 a.m.: Tour de l’Ain stage
