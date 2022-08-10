The metaverse game world The Sandbox announced it has partnered with Paris Hilton and 11:11 Media to bring the world of Paris Hilton into the title. The Land of him in The Sandbox it will give its community the chance to obtain unique digitally owned items (NFTs) and is planning social events such as parties and other experiences in its virtual Malibu mansion. During these activities, players will discover 11 avatars that highlight the personalities of the most famous heiress in the world, and will experience an event scheduled for next Halloween. Paris Hilton has long proven that she is a Web3 and cryptocurrency enthusiast, a lover of digital art and a collector of NFTs. Her 11:11 Media production company is a multimillion-dollar enterprise making TV, audio, digital, licensing, NFT, music and more under brands such as Slivington Manor Entertainment, London Audio, 11:11 Digital. “I am thrilled to further expand Paris World into the metaverse. In collaboration with my fantastic partner The Sandboxmy team will be dedicated to creating an incredible experience for my fans, “says Hilton.” We are delighted to warmly welcome Paris Hilton, the queen of the metaverse, “said Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder from The Sandbox. “The Sandbox offers a creative space that allows anyone to indulge their imagination and Paris Hilton is building a fascinating LAND, full of attractions and where they will celebrate every day all year round. “