Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, July 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Tuesday, July 25

Big leagues

First B, Women’s Tour de France, Major League Baseball.

WIN SPORTS +
7:30 p.m.: First B, Quindío vs. Bogota

STAR+
11 am: friendly, Udinese vs. leipzig

espn 2
2:30 p.m.: friendly, Sporting vs. Real society
6 p.m.: WNBA, Chicago vs. Las Vegas

TYC
1:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Barracas vs. Arsenal
4 p.m.: Columbus vs. Tiger
6:30 p.m.: Institute vs. lanus

ESPN 3
8:20 am: stage of the women’s Tour de France
5:30 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Tampa Bay vs. Miami

