The singers and husbands Cynthia Rodriguez and Carlos Rivera They are expecting their first child whom they will name León and she, in an interview with ‘Ventaneando’, confesses that she got pregnant through in vitro fertilization.

Neither Cynthia Rodríguez, nor Carlos Rivera They have sterility problems and she tells Pati Chapoy why they resorted to this procedure to become parents:

“We came back from our honeymoon and decided to ‘get pregnant’ and we don’t have an issue of infertility, we hadn’t tried before because I had always taken care of myself”, says Cynthia Rodríguez.

At the request of the physician Cynthia Rodriguez is that he decided together with Carlos Rivera take the option of in vitro fertilization to ‘get pregnant’.

“I froze the ovules, we already had the plan and the doctor told me that we could try it naturally or with the ovules. But in the end the ovules, if we do a treatment it is as if I had gotten pregnant at that age. You know that the ovules in a woman also decrease in quality every year”, Cynthia explains to Pati Chapoy.

Cynthia Rodríguez, who has stood out as a singer, actress and television presenter, also mentions in the same interview that “last year we decided to do the treatment with the ovules we have and it hit us the first time, it was an in vitro pregnancy.”

“Carlos got involved from day one in the whole process, pampering me, giving me a lot of love. She has not missed a single ultrasound, a single appointment with the gynecologist”, Cynthia Rodríguez also says.

Cynthia Rodriguez and Carlos Rivera They are just a few days away from having León, their first child, in their arms, after being together as a couple for just over ten years.

