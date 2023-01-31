Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, January 31

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2023
in Sports
Bucks vs. hawks

Bucks vs. hawks

Photo:

Patrick McDermott. AFP/Gety Images North America

Bucks vs. hawks

Colombian soccer, from Italy, the NBA.

SNAIL CHANNEL
8 pm: South American Sub-20, Uruguay vs. Colombia

SNAIL HD2
3 pm: South American Sub-20, Paraguay vs. Venezuela
5:30 p.m.: Brazil vs. Ecuador

WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. jaguars
8:10 p.m.: America vs. Union Magdalena

STAR+
12 m.: German soccer, Paderborn vs. stuttgart
2:45 p.m.: Union Berlin vs. wolfsburg
3 pm: Italian soccer, Inter vs. Atalanta
7 p.m.: NBA, Knicks vs. lakers
10 p.m.: Nuggets vs. pelicans

ESPN
3 p.m.: England soccer, Newcastle vs. southampton

nba
channel 675
6 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Milwaukee

Sports

