Sports schedule for Tuesday, January 31

Bucks vs. hawks
Patrick McDermott. AFP/Gety Images North America
Bucks vs. hawks
Colombian soccer, from Italy, the NBA.
SNAIL CHANNEL
8 pm: South American Sub-20, Uruguay vs. Colombia
SNAIL HD2
3 pm: South American Sub-20, Paraguay vs. Venezuela
5:30 p.m.: Brazil vs. Ecuador
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. jaguars
8:10 p.m.: America vs. Union Magdalena
STAR+
12 m.: German soccer, Paderborn vs. stuttgart
2:45 p.m.: Union Berlin vs. wolfsburg
3 pm: Italian soccer, Inter vs. Atalanta
7 p.m.: NBA, Knicks vs. lakers
10 p.m.: Nuggets vs. pelicans
ESPN
3 p.m.: England soccer, Newcastle vs. southampton
nba
channel 675
6 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Milwaukee
