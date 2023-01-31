Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Karolin Schäfer, Kilian Bäuml, Vincent Büssow

Split

Russia suffers significant losses in the Ukraine war. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine releases more information. The news ticker.

+++ 7.40 p.m.: During Monday, Ukrainian Air Force soldiers attacked four Russian military bases. This was announced by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in its daily situation report on Facebook. In addition, artillery and missile units hit three Russian checkpoints, two ammunition depots and four enemy bases. Initially, there was no information about the dead or injured.

Russian troops apparently had to convert a kindergarten into a field hospital. (Archive image) © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/imago

The General Staff also reports that Russian troops in Tavriyske in the Cherson region had to convert a former kindergarten into a field hospital. According to the reports, the facility was “full of badly wounded intruders.”

Heavy losses for Russia in the war: Ukraine arrests Russian informants

+++ 2.15 p.m.: Russia suffered a significant loss in the offensive on the city of Kharkiv. Ukraine’s domestic intelligence service says it has arrested a man who had passed secret information to Russian troops. This is reported by the state news agency Ukrinform. The man had therefore forwarded the whereabouts of Ukrainian troops, after which they had been fired upon by Russia. Only on Sunday evening (January 29) did Russia fire on a residential building in Kharkiv, killing three people according to current information from Ukraine.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

+++ 12.45 p.m.: Russia is apparently keeping the option of another wave of mobilization open to compensate for the high losses in the Ukraine war. This is what the British Ministry of Defense writes in its daily intelligence update. As an indication of this, the office cites an incident on January 22 in which dual-citizen Kyrgyz workers were banned from leaving Russia because their names were on a mobilization list. In addition, the decree on which the first wave of so-called partial mobilization was based is still in force.

Losses for Russia: 490 soldiers die in one day

+++ 11.00 a.m.: The Defense Ministry of Ukraine has released the latest figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. According to reports from the Ukrainian General Staff, around 490 Russian soldiers have been killed within 24 hours. However, the information comes from a warring party and cannot be independently verified. An overview:

Soldiers: 126,650 (+490)

126,650 (+490) planes: 293 (+0)

293 (+0) Helicopter: 284 (+0)

284 (+0) Tank: 3,201 (+4)

3,201 (+4) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,369 (+3)

6,369 (+3) Artillery Systems: 2,196 (+1)

2,196 (+1) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 221 (+0)

221 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 453 (+0)

453 (+0) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,041 (+4)

5,041 (+4) boats: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 1947 (+0)

1947 (+0) (Source: Report of the Ukrainian General Staff of January 30)

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukraine is probably attacking the border region – dead in Donetsk

Update from Monday, January 30, 6:40 a.m.: According to Ukraine, Russia has more casualties to complain about. This is also evident from the observations in morgues. On Saturday alone, around 20 dead people are said to have been brought to a facility in the Donetsk region, according to the military leadership in Kyiv. The next day there were further attacks on Russian positions. Among the targets of the Ukrainian air force and missile and artillery units are said to have been an anti-aircraft system, two radar stations, an ammunition depot and two concentration areas of Russian soldiers.

+++ 7.35 p.m.: According to Russian sources, the Ukrainian military shelled the Kursk border region in Russia with mortars on Sunday. reported about it The Kyiv Independent citing the Russian oblast governor Roman Starovoit.

The shelling is said to have damaged power lines in the region. According to Starovoit, two settlements were cut off from the power supply. But there were no injuries. There was initially no reaction from Kyiv to the attack.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia plans basic military training in schools

+++ 5.45 p.m.: The Ministry of Education of Russia has released further details on plans to introduce basic military training into the country’s secondary schools, the British Ministry of Defense has announced.

In its daily news update, the Department of Defense stated that the module would include “training on AK-series assault rifles and hand grenades, military drills and gun salutes.” It added that the initiatives, which will come into force in September, are most likely an intentional “allusion to the Soviet Union”, given that similar training was taking place in schools until 1993.

Ukraine wants to buy more unmanned aerial vehicles

+++ 3:58 p.m.: This year, the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine is to be greatly expanded. The commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev, announced this to the news portal ukrinform.net on. He had previously met with representatives from the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and national drone designers and manufacturers.

According to the commander, taking into account the needs and desires of the Ukrainian army, about 20 billion UAH should be allocated for this purpose in 2023. This corresponds to around 500 million euros (as of January 29). The use of the unmanned aircraft is intended to improve reconnaissance in particular without endangering human life. “From the air, it’s possible to closely monitor enemy positions, identify ‘fat’ targets, as they say in the military, that need immediate fire damage, and relay that information to our fire damage capabilities.”

As part of the “Army of Drones” project, 1711 drones have already been commissioned, of which almost 1000 have already been handed over to the military of Ukraine.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia loses “large number of soldiers” every day

+++ 2.05 p.m.: Russia is still struggling with high casualties in the Ukraine war. Since October, the Kremlin has therefore increasingly relied on attacks from the air. But how much longer can Russia go on with this? Estonia’s intelligence chief, Margo Grosberg, believes that Russia might be able to keep up the attacks for another three to four months, like the Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported.

This is the “most optimistic” forecast, the “more pessimistic” approach is that Russia could possibly continue airstrikes for six to nine months. According to Grosberg, this depends on two factors: a) to what extent Russia can continue to produce missiles, b) how many missiles did Russia possess before the war began in February 2022 – the number is estimated at around 2,500.

Update from Sunday, January 29, 8:30 a.m: The Ukrainian General Staff has announced that its forces repelled a total of 16 Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. They also attacked six temporary bases of Russian troops and an ammunition depot.

+++ 9.55 p.m.: Russia again suffers casualties in the Ukraine war. According to their own statements, units of the Ukrainian domestic secret service SBU killed four Russian soldiers as a result of a drone attack and at least three others were injured. The SBU announced this on Facebook.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia “loses a large number of soldiers”

+++ 8.20 p.m.: According to Ukraine, Russia is continuing its offensive on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts, but suffering heavy casualties. As a result, the Russian military is losing “a large number of soldiers,” the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Facebook. On the Kupyansk, Lyman, Zaporizhia and Kherson fronts, Russia is “on the defensive”.

In the past few days, up to 50 wounded soldiers have been taken to the hospital in Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region. In addition, the air force hit four Russian positions and two checkpoints on Saturday. Russian anti-aircraft positions were also fired upon.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Wagner group has to create a new cemetery

First report from Saturday, January 28, 9:37 a.m.: Moscow/Kyiv – In the Ukraine war, losses are piling up on both sides. The high number of fallen soldiers is particularly remarkable for Russia, which was considered to be clearly superior at the beginning of the war. The military leadership of Ukraine recently put this number at over 125,000. Also the USA already spoke of more than 100,000 dead Russian troops in November 2022. Now there are reports that the Wagner Group in particular, which is fighting for Russia in Ukraine, has recently suffered heavy losses. Meanwhile, its founder is engaged in a domestic power struggle.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Wagner Group pays high price for conquests

the Wagner group from Russia known for human rights violations recently attracted attention in the fight for Bachmut. The military company claimed, among other things, the conquest of the nearby town of Soledar. But the successes obviously come at a high price.

This is what research by the news agency shows Reutersthat there has been a massive increase in graves in a Wagner group cemetery in just a few months. Since November 2022, the number of buried mercenaries has increased sevenfold and is now 200 New York Times According to Wagner, there is another burial site nearby with almost 900 burial chambers. Further cemetery areas are already to be laid out.

Russia’s losses: Wagner founder argues about omissions in the Ukraine war

While the Wagner Group is recording high losses in Ukraine, its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is attracting attention in Russia with domestic disputes. Recently, some things pointed to one Power struggle between Prigozhin and Putin there. Now, however, the Wagner founder took on Igor Girkin, a former military leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Both men have criticized Putin’s actions in the Ukraine war in the past. Now they accused each other of military lapses like that Institute for the Study of War from the USA reported in a recent report. The argument went so far that Prigozhin sarcastically offered his counterpart to fight with the Wagner group himself. When Girkin surprisingly accepted the offer, Prigozhin replied that he would not be effective at the front anyway. (vbu/kiba/kas with AFP/dpa)