Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, January 2

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2023
in Sports
nfl

nfl.

ESPN
12:30 p.m.: England football, Brentford vs. Liverpool
3 pm: France soccer, Rennes vs. Nice
8 p.m.: NFL, Cincinnati vs. Buffalo

STAR+
7:30 a.m.: Scottish Premiership, Rangers vs. Celtic
11 pm: French football, Lille vs. Strade de Rems
3 p.m.: Montpellier vs. Marseilles

NNBA
channel 675
5 p.m.: Phoenix vs. NY
7 p.m.: Chicago vs. cleveland

channel 676
7:30 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Brooklyn

Sports

