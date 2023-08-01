Sports schedule for Tuesday, August 1

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Miami Marlins players.
Copa Libertadores, South American, friendlies.
espn 2
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Argentines vs. fluminense
7 pm: South American Cup, Emelec vs. Defense and Justice
ESPN
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, River Plate vs. International
FOX SPORTS 2
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Bolívar vs. paranaense
DIRECTV
6 am Women’s World Cup, China vs. England
6 a.m.: Haiti vs. Denmark
5 pm: South American Cup, Libertad vs. Strength
7:30 p.m.: Corinthians vs. Newell’s
WIN SPORTS +
7:30 p.m.: Primera B, Lions vs. Quindio
STARTING +
8 pm: Los Cabos ATP 250
10 pm: friendly.: Barcelona vs. Milan
ESPN 3
5.30 pm: Major League Baseball, Marlins vs. Phillies
