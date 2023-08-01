Tuesday, August 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Tuesday, August 1

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Tuesday, August 1

Close


Close

marlins

Miami Marlins players.

Miami Marlins players.

Copa Libertadores, South American, friendlies.

espn 2
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Argentines vs. fluminense
7 pm: South American Cup, Emelec vs. Defense and Justice

ESPN
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, River Plate vs. International

FOX SPORTS 2
7 pm: Copa Libertadores, Bolívar vs. paranaense

DIRECTV
6 am Women’s World Cup, China vs. England
6 a.m.: Haiti vs. Denmark
5 pm: South American Cup, Libertad vs. Strength
7:30 p.m.: Corinthians vs. Newell’s

WIN SPORTS +
7:30 p.m.: Primera B, Lions vs. Quindio

STARTING +
8 pm: Los Cabos ATP 250
10 pm: friendly.: Barcelona vs. Milan

ESPN 3
5.30 pm: Major League Baseball, Marlins vs. Phillies

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Mourning: footballer would have committed suicide for not being taken into account in his team

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Tuesday #August

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘AFHS’: Cristóbal discovers his passion for photography and did someone else awaken his love for July?

'AFHS': Cristóbal discovers his passion for photography and did someone else awaken his love for July?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result