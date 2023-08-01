Season 10 of ‘In the background there is room’ has aroused more than one emotion in Christopher Montalbanwho has not done very well in love and his chaotic relationship with Laia It seems that it had a definitive end. Now, the young man is venturing into the world of Photographyone of his hidden passions that he could not follow because of his father, Diego.

However, after the chef’s breakup with Francesca, Cristobal he is free to do with his life what makes him happy and, after taking some photos, his aunt Macarena has shown her support for publishing her work in the gallery. For this reason, the young Montalbán decided to capture photographs that Hiro and Julybut those of the latter were the ones that captivated him, he even went so far as to say “How beautiful she is”. Could it be that he is finally falling in love with ‘Charo’s’ niece?

#AFHS #Cristóbal #discovers #passion #photography #awaken #love #July