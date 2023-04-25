Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian soccer, Spain and Vuelta a Romandía.

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Bucaramanga vs. Oil Alliance

WIN SPORTS +
6:10 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Equity
8:20 p.m.: Huíla vs. Medellin

DIRECTV
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Girona vs. real Madrid

espn 2
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. Osasuna
3 p.m.: Betis vs. Real society

ESPN 3
1:30 pm England football, Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
5:30 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Philadelphia vs. Seattle

ESPN
1:45 p.m.: England football, Aston Villa vs. fulham

STAR+
2 p.m.: England soccer, Leeds vs. leicester

ESPN 4
8:30 pm: prologue of the Tour of Romandie

Sports

