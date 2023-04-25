Sports schedule for Tuesday, April 25

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
First game of the World Series.
Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
First game of the World Series.
Colombian soccer, Spain and Vuelta a Romandía.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Bucaramanga vs. Oil Alliance
WIN SPORTS +
6:10 p.m.: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Equity
8:20 p.m.: Huíla vs. Medellin
DIRECTV
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Girona vs. real Madrid
espn 2
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. Osasuna
3 p.m.: Betis vs. Real society
ESPN 3
1:30 pm England football, Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
5:30 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Philadelphia vs. Seattle
ESPN
1:45 p.m.: England football, Aston Villa vs. fulham
STAR+
2 p.m.: England soccer, Leeds vs. leicester
ESPN 4
8:30 pm: prologue of the Tour of Romandie
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Tuesday #April
Leave a Reply