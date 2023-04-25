Ukrainian War | UPM’s secret withdrawal from Russia raises questions

The listed company seems to have sold its Russian operations to a Dubai company founded by a Swedish businessman last fall. The man states to HS that his association with the UPM store is based on rumours.

Forest giant UPM’s announcement about the sale of its Russian operations has raised questions in Russia.

In its stock exchange announcement On April 3, UPM announced in very few words that the Russian operations have been bought by the Gungnir Wooden Products Trading company. UPM did not say the purchase price, the owner of Gungnir or anything else about the buyer’s background.

In the deal, UPM’s Chudovo birch plywood factory near Novgorod, the terminal of adhesive laminate manufacturer Raflatac, the wood procurement organization and the company’s sales organization with group operations changed hands.

HS asked UPM for more information about the buyer’s background, but it was not provided.

“The buyer is an existing company that has passed the appropriate due diligence process,” assures the director of communications Markku Herrala.

According to Herrala, in connection with the sale, it has been agreed that no more information will be given about the matter.

UPM has invested heavily in the Chudovon factory. In 2019, a 50 million euro expansion project was completed there.

Russian in the media, the trade has even been suspected of being some kind of scam.

“The secrecy of the transaction and the lack of information about the buyer company may indicate that UPM is trying to keep control of the business despite the official announcement of withdrawal,” said the assistant professor of finance at Moscow’s Plehanov University Mikhail Gordienko Kommersant magazine in an interview at the beginning of April.

UPM’s withdrawal looks stealthy compared to, for example, Valio or Nokian Renkais, whose Russian business buyers have already been well-known players.

Valio’s business was bought by food company Velkom Group and Nokian Tires’ oil company Tatneft.

What the company has done business with UPM Gungnir Wooden Products Trading?

Its background can be traced through the companies that previously carried out UPM’s operations in Russia.

UPM has had two companies in Russia: UPM Kymmene registered in St. Petersburg and UPM-Kymmene Chudovo registered in Chudovo.

The owner of both has been the Finnish company UPM-Kymmene RUS Holdings.

At the turn of the year, its name changed to Astronaut RUS Holdings, and at the same time UPM’s representatives left the board. They were replaced by a lawyer Kirill Tervo from Helsinki and a wood technology engineer Ernst Pfefferkorn from Eisenstadt, Austria.

Astronaut RUS has not made a declaration to the trade register about the beneficiaries, i.e. the owners of the company.

in Finland and Tervo’s law firm Ad Astra, which operated in Russia, specializes in business arrangements and transactions with foreign parties. He says that he has handled half a dozen business transactions related to the withdrawal from Russia, as he is fluent in Finnish and Russian.

Tervo does not want to comment on the UPM deal, but appeals to the confidential agreement he made with his boss.

According to Tervo, publicity is not wanted for the deal “due to the tightening policy of the Russian authorities”.

of UPM another man, born in 1970, who appeared as the responsible person of the former company Ernst Pfefferkornhas worked in management positions in the wood processing industry in Russia since 2002.

In 2011, he was appointed technical director of a company called Rusforest and developer of Siberian sawmills. The background of Rusforest was a Swedish businessman Martin Hermansson.

It seems that Hermansson, 40, may be behind UPM’s Russian deal.

This is also the assessment of the Russian Lesprom news agency in his news April 3rd. The office says that it received information about the business transaction from Hermansson’s close circle.

Martin Hermansson’s profile picture on Tadviser.

LinkedIn– in his profile, Hermansson says that he lives in Pafos, Cyprus, from where he runs forest industry projects in Sweden, India and China. Hermansson, who has had a long career in Russia, does not mention anything about his business activities in Russia on Linkedin.

HS caught Hermansson by message and asked about information from the news agency Lesprom, according to which he was the buyer.

“Lesprom seems to have connected my old company Gungnir Industries, which was liquidated in August 2022 and therefore cannot have anything to do with the case, to the UPM case”Hermansson replied to HS.

However, in its news, Lesprom does not even claim that the defunct company bought UPM’s operations.

According to Hermansson, the news agency’s story is “based on rumours”, which is why he is considering filing a lawsuit against Lesprom for spreading false information.

“It has a negative impact on my business also here in Cyprus, where I currently live.”

Hermansson’s the messages are put in a strange light when HS investigates the matter from the Finnish trade register.

It appears from there that UPM’s Russian company has been transferred specifically to the ownership of the company represented by Hermansson.

According to the Trade Register document, Gungnir Wooden Products Trading, which has done business with UPM, is a Dubai-based company and Hermansson is its director. The Dubai registry, on the other hand, reveals that it is a “one-person company” that was established in September 2022.

In Dubai, this type of company is promoted as a “great option” for sole proprietors who want to limit their liabilities and enjoy tax benefits.

On its website established at the beginning of April, the Dubai company says that it is part of the Swedish Willwood company of the Hermansson family.

HS still tried to inquire from Hermansson about his connection to the UPM store, but Hermansson did not respond to the message. It remains unclear why the ownership has been arranged through Dubai.

Due to the war in Ukraine and the sanctions caused by it, Dubai has come to the fore as a placewhere many Russians take their property for protection.

The document submitted to the commercial register shows that the buyer company is from Dubai.

at Hermansson is a colorful background in Russia. He started doing business there in his twenties in 2005, right after graduating from the prestigious London School of Economics.

Vesa, a family engaged in forestry and sawmill business, owned Nord Timber logging company in Russia. Through it, he became the administrator of more than a million hectares of leased forests in the Arkangel region and Siberia.

Later, Hermansson became the CEO of the sawmill company Rusforest, which merged with Nord Timber. However, according to HS information, he soon had to leave his position.

In the year 2013 Hermansson founded the RFI company. It bought a large factory in Novojeniseisk in Eastern Siberia, which produced lumber, fiberboard and wood pellets.

Moscow Post magazine claimed in 2020 that Hermansson had taken over the factory in a suspicious takeover operation and driven it to the brink of bankruptcy with excessive loans.

The newspaper also accused Hermansson of “barbaric” logging, poor forest management and diverting money to tax havens. Hermansson was also suspected of tax evasion in Russia in 2015, but he was not convicted.

HS also asked Hermansson about these accusations, but he did not respond to the inquiry.

The savior and main shareholder of the Novojeniseisk factory eventually became an oligarch-billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov Segeža Group company. Hermansson remained on the company’s board, but he says he will leave his position in March 2022.

from Russia withdrawal is a demanding task for foreign companies.

Russia requires laborious permit processes before the business can be legally terminated or transferred to a new owner and the purchase price repatriated to a Western bank.

In addition, the withdrawing company will probably have to sell its business at a significantly lower price. In some cases, the authorities have even hinted at the nationalization of Western assets.

From December from now on, the acquisitions of all companies from “unfriendly countries” are had to accept in the government’s subcommittee. It appoints a so-called independent appraiser for the acquisition.

The appraiser determines the property’s value, after which half of this value is determined as the purchase price. If the seller wants the money right away, he has to pay another ten percent of the amount as a “voluntary donation” to the state.

Without a donation, you may have to wait even years for the money.

Voluntary bankruptcy, on the other hand, is a risky withdrawal method if the company wants to secure the legal protection of employees and local management. In Russia, you can even get a long prison sentence for mistakes in the company’s shutdown.

Multi the western company that announced its intention to withdraw has not actually left Russia.

Politico magazine reported at the beginning of April about the announcement made by the Swiss University of St. Gallen in January from the research, in which about 1,400 companies registered in the G7 countries or the European Union, which had a subsidiary in Russia, were reviewed. Among other sources, the international Orbis company register was used as data sources.

According to the study, less than nine percent of Western companies had withdrawn from Russia by the end of November 2022.

Although the company would say that it has sold its Russian operations, it is difficult to verify the reported transactions. According to Politico, verifying the matter can be made difficult only by the many-lettered Western spellings of Russian names.

There may also be a deliberate fogging behind it: in Russia, an unrelated street person can be bought as a company representative, even with a bottle of vodka, in order to hide the real owner.

The trade of the listed company UPM has also been suspected in Russia of being artificial. The company strongly denies the claim.

“In the newsletter, we say that we have sold all our business operations in Russia. The information and claims about the rest are therefore incorrect”, announces UPM’s director of communications Herrala, referring to the stock exchange release from the beginning of April.

In last year’s financial statements, UPM wrote down 80 million euros worth of assets from its balance sheet that could be affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine.