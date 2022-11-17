The front of the Barcelona Robert Lewandowski received a three-game league ban after showing “disrespect” to a referee, a suspension that he will serve when the Spanish competition resumes after the World Cup, while Gerard Piqué got into another problem.

The Polish striker was sent off for a double yellow card against Osasuna on November 8 and made a gesture in which he touched his nose while leaving the field of play, considered disrespectful towards the referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

(Shakira and J Balvin, against the wall: they are asked not to sing at the World Cup in Qatar)

(James Rodríguez, in mourning: his stepfather passed away)

In addition to the automatic match suspension, the striker was given another two due to an “attitude of contempt or inconsideration” towards the referee, the Spanish Competition Committee said in a document on Wednesday.

One more…

Lewandowski, the top scorer in the League with 13 goals, will miss the derby against Español and the duels against Atletico Madrid and Real Betis.

Piqué, who retired from football and in recent days reached an agreement with the singer Shakira, his ex-partner, on the issue of custody of their children, was also sanctioned, but will not serve the punishment.

This time, neither Shakira nor Clara Chía Marti are to blame, but in Spain they point out that his reaction is related to the bad moment he is going through in his life.

The former defender, who will now have more time to spend with his new love, Clara Chía Maarti, has not spoken to the media about the new situation he is experiencing, which is added to his separation and the persecutor that the media have mounted on him in the last weather.

Piqué, who was on the bench and was also sent off for insulting the referee, received a four-game suspension. But since the Spanish defender has retired from football, he will not serve the sanction.

(Kylian Mbappé: Argentine song that has been censored, ‘racism and hatred’, video) (Arquero bursts with emotion after seeing his family 4 years later, video)

Sports