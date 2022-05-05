Sports schedule for Thursday May 5

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Libertadores Cup, South American Cup, Madrid ATP.
May 04, 2022, 10:59 PM
WIN SPORTS +
5 pm: Colombian soccer, Unión Magdalena vs. Equity
8 pm: women’s soccer, Cali vs. Orsomarso
ESPN
2 p.m.: Europa League, Eintrach vs. West Ham
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Fortaleza vs. River Plate
7 p.m.: Bragantino vs. Velez
9 pm: Alianza Lima vs. colo colo
ESPN4
5:15 pm: South American Cup, Union Santafe vs. Oil East
ESPN2
2 p.m.: Europa League, Rangers vs. Leipzig
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Everton vs. Sao Paulo
ESPN3
10 a.m.: ATP Madrid
1 p.m.: Golf, Wells Fargo Day
RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Youth Tour
May 04, 2022, 10:59 PM



#Sports #schedule #Thursday
