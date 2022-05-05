Thursday, May 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Thursday May 5

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Novak Djokovic

Libertadores Cup, South American Cup, Madrid ATP.

WIN SPORTS +
5 pm: Colombian soccer, Unión Magdalena vs. Equity
8 pm: women’s soccer, Cali vs. Orsomarso

ESPN
2 p.m.: Europa League, Eintrach vs. West Ham
5 pm: Copa Libertadores, Fortaleza vs. River Plate
7 p.m.: Bragantino vs. Velez
9 pm: Alianza Lima vs. colo colo

ESPN4
5:15 pm: South American Cup, Union Santafe vs. Oil East

ESPN2
2 p.m.: Europa League, Rangers vs. Leipzig
5:15 p.m.: South American Cup, Everton vs. Sao Paulo

ESPN3
10 a.m.: ATP Madrid
1 p.m.: Golf, Wells Fargo Day

RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Youth Tour

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Thursday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russia says it tested nuclear-capable missile launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.