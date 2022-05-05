Russia said on Wednesday its forces had simulated a nuclear-capable missile launch into the western enclave of Kaliningrad amid its military campaign in Ukraine.

The announcement came on the 70th day of Russian military action, which has left thousands dead and more than 13 million displaced in Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II.

+ Ukraine War: Russia’s Use of Submarines Increases Nuclear Tension

After sending troops to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin made veiled threats suggesting he was willing to use his country’s tactical nuclear weapons.

During military exercises held today in the Baltic Sea enclave situated between Poland and Lithuania, Russia tested simulated “electronic launches” of its nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile system, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian forces practiced single and multiple strikes against targets that simulated missile launch systems, airstrips, protected infrastructure, military equipment and command posts of a simulated enemy, according to the statement. More than 100 soldiers participated in the tests.

Russia put its nuclear forces on alert shortly after Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. The Kremlin chief has warned of swift retaliation if the West interferes directly in the Ukrainian conflict.

Observers pointed out that in recent days, Russian state TV has tried to make the use of nuclear weapons more acceptable to the public.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat