Sports schedule for Sunday, November 20

November 19, 2022, 11:10 PM
DIRECTV
11 am: Qatar World Cup, Qatar vs. Ecuador
SNAIL CHANNEL
11 am: Qatar World Cup, Qatar vs. Ecuador
RCN CHANNEL
11 am: Qatar World Cup, Qatar vs. Ecuador
STAR+
1 pm: Spanish soccer, Éibar vs. Alaves
1 pm: Racing de Santander vs. Burgos
3 p.m.: Levante vs. the palms
espn 2
7:55 am: Abu Dhabi Formula 1 GP
1:30 pm: DP World Tour Championship of Golf
8 p.m.: NFL, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City
ESPN 3
1 pm: ATP Tour Finals day
nba
channel 675
2:30 p.m.: New York vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Dallas
channel 676
9.30 p.m.: San Antonio vs. LA Lakers
November 19, 2022, 11:10 PM
