Monday, November 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday, November 20

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
0


close

nfl

The Super Bowl loses money.

The Super Bowl loses money.

Soccer World Cup, tennis, Formula 1.

DIRECTV
11 am: Qatar World Cup, Qatar vs. Ecuador

SNAIL CHANNEL
11 am: Qatar World Cup, Qatar vs. Ecuador

RCN CHANNEL
11 am: Qatar World Cup, Qatar vs. Ecuador

STAR+
1 pm: Spanish soccer, Éibar vs. Alaves
1 pm: Racing de Santander vs. Burgos
3 p.m.: Levante vs. the palms

espn 2
7:55 am: Abu Dhabi Formula 1 GP
1:30 pm: DP World Tour Championship of Golf
8 p.m.: NFL, LA Chargers vs. Kansas City

ESPN 3
1 pm: ATP Tour Finals day

nba
channel 675
2:30 p.m.: New York vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Dallas

channel 676
9.30 p.m.: San Antonio vs. LA Lakers

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #November

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Pensions, Durigon: "Bridge quota 41+62, we'll take a year for the reform"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.