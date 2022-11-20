Pensions, Durigon: “For now bridge quota 41+62”

“We have a time horizon of 5 years; already in this budget we can go in the direction of what we promised in the electoral campaign. We will propose a bridging quota which is quota 41 which begins with a stake of the years: I think this is necessary because a structural pension reform so complex with so many systems of spillage I think they must be put into operation with a comparison”. Undersecretary for Labor Claudio Durigon told SkyTg24specifying that for now “we have created this formula of 41 and 62”.

“Doing things in a hurry would have led to mistakes, it’s not just the economic part that sets limits” explains Durigon who underlines that an overall pension reform is needed which “definitively launch quota 41 and we take the following year to think about this rule together with the social partners”.



Subscribe to the newsletter

