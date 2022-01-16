Sports schedule for Sunday, January 16

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
January 15, 2022, 10:43 PM
STAR +
6:30 a.m: Italy soccer, Sassuolo vs. hellas
8 a.m.: African Cup of Nations, Gambia vs. Mali
9 a.m.: Italy football, Venezia vs. Empoly
9 a.m.: England football, Liverpool vs. Brentford
11am: African Cup of Nations, Tunisia vs. Mauritania
ESPN2
12m: Italy football, Rome vs. Cagliari
ESPN
11:30 a.m.: England football, Tottenham vs. Arsenal
9:30 a.m.: Germany football, Augsburg vs. eintach
2:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Atalanta vs. Inter
SNAIL CHANNEL
5 pm: friendly, Colombia vs. Honduras
CLEAR SPORTS
6pm: Mexico soccer, Pachuca vs. Chivas
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
1:30pm: Super Cup, Real Madrid vs. Athletic
NBA
channel 675
6pm: Houston vs. Sacrament
