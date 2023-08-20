Sunday, August 20, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday, August 20

August 20, 2023
August 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Sunday, August 20

Colombian soccer, tennis, Premier League, Major Leagues

WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Boy
4:10 p.m.: Envigado vs. America
6.20 pm: Medellin vs. Oil Alliance

ESPN
8 am: England football, Aston Villa vs. Everton
10 a.m.: West Ham vs. Chelsea
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Barcelona vs. Cadiz
5 pm: Argentina soccer, Argentinos Juniors vs. River Plate

espn 2
11:30 am: Italian soccer, Rome vs. salernitana
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Udinese vs. Juventus
6 p.m.: Major League, National vs. Phillies

STAR+
9 am: Brazilian soccer, Vasco vs. Guild
11:30 am: Italian soccer, Sassuolo vs. Atalanta
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Santos vs. Guild
2 p.m.: Coritiba vs. flamenco

ESPN 3
12:30 p.m.: Cincinnati ATP

Sports

