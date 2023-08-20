Image from the book ‘Cooking in 2 hours’, by Fabián León, published by Oberon.

The leftovers of a meal, the poached fruit, the rice from the day before, the jar of open vegetables. Spaniards throw away an average of 28 kilos of food per year (according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food). We waste more than we eat, what a contradiction! If we take a look at the book Waste, by Tristram Stuart, we will see our conscience agitated before so much truth. So he says: “Does the world really have a food problem? Rich countries throw away up to half of their food resources, while in developing countries, the losses are due to the lack of basic infrastructure: the problem is not the lack of food, but quite the opposite, its waste”.

This social alarm was the engine for the birth of a new lifestyle in the US and central Europe less than a decade ago called Friganism. What does it consist of? In a group of people who fight against waste as a weapon to fight for a better, more sustainable and healthy world. The term is the fusion of free (free and free) and vegan (vegan), although not all freegans they are vegans, but fighters for the ethics of food.

If we look back, we will remember that one of the most traditional desserts in our country (despite the fact that now with the new cuisine it has been refined) are French toast. That is to say: hard bread soaked in milk. In Italy, there is the pasta omelette (frittata pasta) that is made with the pasta that was left over from the day before; Ropa vieja in Cuba is the result of a new preparation with the leftovers from the stew; the croquettes are filled with what is left over and exquisite fritters typical of certain areas of the Caribbean are made with overripe bananas.

On most occasions, when we find, for example, carrot skins, the green parts of leeks, turnip skins or onion pieces, we throw them away without thinking that cooking all this can come out an excellent vegetable broth. Possibly, it is ignorance, not knowing what to do with what “we have left over” that leads us to waste. To avoid this, here are some of the essential books with which to contribute to a better world.

‘Cooking in 2 hours for the whole week’, by Fabián León, published by Oberon.



Chips with potato skins, chocolate cake with coffee grounds, banana skin to make a pulled pork or sauteed broccoli trunks are some of the ideas proposed by former MasterChef Fabián León in his book don’t throw me away Edited by Oberon. A well-structured publication that starts with the organization of the fridge, the order of food and contains a section dedicated to what the author calls ‘day take advantage‘ In other words, look to see what you have in the fridge and we’ll score a big hit!

‘Don’t throw me. The book that will prevent you from wasting food’, by Fabián León. Publisher Oberon.



Along these same lines, MasterChef published his book use kitchen, an easy recipe book where the main ingredient comes from what we have left over. This is how he makes a tour of very easy meats, fish, breads and legumes. The book is perfect for making little chefs at home aware that nothing is thrown away, everything is used.

‘Use kitchen. Brilliant recipes with leftovers’, by Editorial Espasa.

“Changing habits is easier if it is done in a pleasant way. Have fun! Don’t think ‘I’m not doing enough’, any change is positive. Even if you forget to turn down a straw from time to time, you can always try again.” This is what Erin Rhoads says in Zero waste. 365 tips to reduce, reuse and recycle. Translated by the Cinco Tintas publishing house, it is precisely that: a manual to be number one in home recycling. In this book, in addition to finding a lot of ideas for recycling in the kitchen, he also proposes tricks applicable to our way of life: reduce, reuse and recycle is his motto. “Choosing produce that is in season helps the environment because it takes more resources to grow and store food out of season,” he explains.

Between a recipe book and an ecological awareness book is Eco kitchen. Eat well, spend less, get more by Assumpta Miralpeix and the Grijalbo publishing house. It is a manual that both helps us to make a purchase in the supermarket correctly and teaches us the basic principles so that we never throw away anything from our pantries or refrigerators. It’s packed with tips on food preservation and even adds a basic section on nutrition. In this same way, Lindsay Miles addresses the issue of no to waste in his book Kitchen without waste. This reading is a ‘good consumer’ manual that seeks to indoctrinate on how to eat sustainably. If we were aware that taking a cloth bag to the supermarket was an act of sustainability, when we have read this book, there will be several more gestures that will put us at the top of the most respectful buyers on the planet.

‘Kitchen without waste’, by Lindsay Miles, published by Cúpula.