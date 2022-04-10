Sports schedule for Sunday April 10

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz, in action with Liverpool.
Manchester City vs. Liverpool, Liga BetPlay, IndyCar and Formula 1, the highlights.
April 09, 2022, 10:52 PM
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS+
3pm: Envigado vs. Independent Santa Fe.
5:30 pm: Athletic National vs. America of Cali.
7:35 p.m.: Oil Alliance vs. Independent Medellin.
ESPN
1 am Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix.
8 a.m.: Serie A, Naples (David Ospina) vs. Florence.
10:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City vs. Liverpool (Luis Diaz).
1:30pm: Serie A, Torino vs. Milan.
5 pm: Argentine football, River Plate vs. Argentines Jrs.
STAR+
7:35 a.m.: Cycling, Amstel Gold Race.
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Botafogo vs. Corinthians.
2 pm: Atletico Mineiro vs. International.
2 pm: IndyCar Series, Long Beach GP (Tatiana Calderón).
ESPN3
6pm: MLB, NY Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox.
8:30 p.m.: NBA, Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers.
ESPN4
10:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg.
ESPN2
12:50 pm: Serie A, Rome vs. Salernitana.
1 pm: Golf, Augusta Masters, Last Round.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610 – 619)
11am: Colsanitas Cup, final.
2 pm: LaLiga, Levante vs. Barcelona.
