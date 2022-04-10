Monday, April 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Sunday April 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, in action with Liverpool.

Luis Díaz, in action with Liverpool.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool, Liga BetPlay, IndyCar and Formula 1, the highlights.

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS+
3pm: Envigado vs. Independent Santa Fe.
5:30 pm: Athletic National vs. America of Cali.
7:35 p.m.: Oil Alliance vs. Independent Medellin.

ESPN
1 am Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix.
8 a.m.: Serie A, Naples (David Ospina) vs. Florence.
10:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City vs. Liverpool (Luis Diaz).
1:30pm: Serie A, Torino vs. Milan.
5 pm: Argentine football, River Plate vs. Argentines Jrs.

STAR+
7:35 a.m.: Cycling, Amstel Gold Race.
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Botafogo vs. Corinthians.
2 pm: Atletico Mineiro vs. International.
2 pm: IndyCar Series, Long Beach GP (Tatiana Calderón).

ESPN3
6pm: MLB, NY Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox.
8:30 p.m.: NBA, Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers.

ESPN4
​10:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg.

ESPN2
12:50 pm: Serie A, Rome vs. Salernitana.
1 pm: Golf, Augusta Masters, Last Round.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610 – 619)
11am: Colsanitas Cup, final.
2 pm: LaLiga, Levante vs. Barcelona.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Sunday #April

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Presidential elections in France, Macron in the lead. Le Pen second

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.