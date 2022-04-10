French elections, second round of ballot in two weeks

The French president Emmanuel Macron and the leader of the National Rassemblement, Marine Le Pen, respectively, obtain 28.50 per cent and 24.20 per cent in the first round of the French presidential elections. This is what emerges from the first exit polls. The decisive ballot in two weeks.

In Elabe’s projections reported by the television broadcaster “BfmTv”, the candidate of France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Melenchon, came in third at 20.20 per cent. The ultraconservative candidate follows Eric Zemmourat 7.10 per cent, and the Republican Valerie Pecresse, at 5.10 per cent. The environmentalist Yannick Jadot earns 4.4 per cent, the centrist Jean Lassalle to 3 percent and the Communist Fabien Roussel it is at 2.40 per cent. The socialist Anne Hidalgo gets 1.90 percent, followed by the sovereign Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, at 1.80 per cent. The candidate of the new anti-capitalist party, Philippe Poutou and 0.80 per cent and that of Lotta Operaia, Nathalie Arthaudat 0.60 per cent.

The abstention rate in the first round of the French presidential elections stood at 26.2%: higher than the 22.2% of the first round of the previous 2017 elections, but lower than the record reached in 2002, when 28.4% of French voters did not vote. That year, outgoing President Jacques Chirac and Front National founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine’s father, entered the ballot.

The results of the first exit poll on the French presidential elections, which give Emmanuel Macron in first position with 28.1%, were greeted with a real explosion of joy at the Paris Exhibition Park, where the outgoing president will later address hundreds of supporters and hundreds of journalists. The militants sang the Marseillaise by waving flags of France and the EU.

Elections France, Le Pen; who did not vote Macron join us – “The French people have granted me the honor of making it to the second round. I express my sincere gratitude to the voters. I see the hope that the strength of the country’s recovery is increasing. All those who did not vote for Emmanuel Macron today. they are called to join our rassemblement “, our gathering. This was stated by Marine Le Pen, candidate of Rn (Rassemblement National), after the announcement of the partial results of the French presidential elections. Le Pen will challenge outgoing president Emmanuel Macron to the ballot

France; presidential elections, republican Pecresse appeals in favor of voting for Macron – Republican candidate Vale’rie Pe’cresse launches an appeal in support of the vote for President Emmanuel Macron in the April 24 presidential ballot. Marine Le Pen’s project, Macron’s challenger in the second round, “would lead the country to discord, to failure,” said Pe’cresse. “Her closeness” to Russian President Vladimir Putin “discredits her”, added Pe’cresse.

France: presidential elections, Hidalgo appeals to vote for Macron – The Socialist candidate for the French presidential elections Anne Hidalgo has launched an appeal to vote in favor of President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of 24 April. “I know how disappointed you are and we will draw together the objective balance, I will not lower my arms”, said Hidalgo after the publication of the results, which see it at 1.90 percent.

