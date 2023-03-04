Czech intelligence general Sandor: the tactics of Russian troops turned out to be deadly for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The former head of military intelligence of the Czech Republic, General Andor Sandor, spoke about the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) during the fighting. He shared his opinion in an interview with the Parliamentní listy.

According to the Czech general, Russian artillery shelling keeps the Ukrainian army in suspense, makes it constantly fight and suffer maximum losses.

“Russian tactics are deadly for Ukrainian troops,” Shandor said.

At the same time, Western equipment is delivered to Kyiv late and does not cover all the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the military said. “Often, the Western allies simply don’t have as much equipment and, most importantly, ammunition as the Ukrainians need,” he added. Shandor expressed the opinion that Kyiv had already lost strategically in the conflict.

Earlier, Sandor said that the capabilities and reserves of Western countries to support Ukraine are limited, so they are not ready for a protracted conflict. As an example, he mentioned Germany, which actively “makes promises, but promises do not at all correspond to expectations and reality.”