Saturday, June 24, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday June 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Saturday June 24

Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Ángel López wins the third stage of the Tour of Colombia.

Miguel Ángel López wins the third stage of the Tour of Colombia.

Colombian soccer, from Brazil, Tour of Colombia.

WIN SPORTS +
7 pm: Colombian soccer, Millionaires vs. National

WIN SPORTS
10:30 am: stage of the Tour of Colombia

RCN CHANNEL
10:30 am: stage of the Tour of Colombia

TYC
3 pm: Argentina soccer, Union Santa Fe vs. Independent

STAR+
7:30 am: ATP 500 day in Halle
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Paranaense vs. corinthians
4:30 p.m.: Fluminense vs. Bay
4.30 pm: Strength vs. mineiro

ESPN 3
11 am: friendly, Germany vs. Vietnam
7 pm: Brazil soccer, Cruzeiro vs. sao paulo

ESPN
5:55 am: Volleyball Nations League, Japan vs. Argentina

Sports

