Sports schedule for Saturday June 24

Miguel Ángel López wins the third stage of the Tour of Colombia.
Colombian soccer, from Brazil, Tour of Colombia.
WIN SPORTS +
7 pm: Colombian soccer, Millionaires vs. National
WIN SPORTS
10:30 am: stage of the Tour of Colombia
RCN CHANNEL
TYC
3 pm: Argentina soccer, Union Santa Fe vs. Independent
STAR+
7:30 am: ATP 500 day in Halle
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Paranaense vs. corinthians
4:30 p.m.: Fluminense vs. Bay
4.30 pm: Strength vs. mineiro
ESPN 3
11 am: friendly, Germany vs. Vietnam
7 pm: Brazil soccer, Cruzeiro vs. sao paulo
ESPN
5:55 am: Volleyball Nations League, Japan vs. Argentina
