Rector of Moscow State University Sadovnichiy: the university will not abandon the bachelor’s degree

The rector of Moscow State University (MGU), Viktor Sadovnichy, said that the university will maintain fundamental education with a specialist degree in the length of 5-6 years, but will not abandon the bachelor’s degree. Sadovnichy’s words lead RIA News.

As the rector noted, a bachelor’s degree is acceptable in a number of areas of study, and graduates, as before, will be able to enter a master’s program in another specialty. He also said that Moscow State University put forward the idea of ​​an integrated master’s program, when a student studies in one direction both in the bachelor’s degree (four years) and in the master’s degree (two years), which will eventually give the graduate a full-fledged, fundamental six-year education.

Sadovnichiy added that there is no need to limit graduates in entering a master’s program in a specialty other than the one that was in the bachelor’s degree, while recalling that basic education should be fundamental and meet modern challenges, and this requires a specialist.