Sports schedule for Saturday June 17

Juan Sebastián Muñoz hit 74 shots in the last round of the Nashville Open, on the web.com Tour.
Colombian soccer, Tour of Switzerland, Formula 1.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
5:15 p.m.: Colombian soccer, América vs. Boy
5:15 p.m.: Millionaires vs. Medellin
8 p.m.: National vs. Grass
8 p.m.: Golden Eagles vs. Oil Alliance
ESPN
8 am: Euro 2024 qualifying round, Lithuania vs. Bulgaria
1:45 p.m.: Belgium vs. Austria
7 pm: Argentine soccer, River Plate vs. Defense and Justice
STAR+
1.30 pm: Argentine soccer, Unión Santa Fe vs. lanus
ESPN 3
2:55 pm: Formula 1 Canadian GP Qualifying
DIRECTV
7:30 am: stage of the Tour of Switzerland
espn 2
2 pm: day of the US Open Golf Championship
