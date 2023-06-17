Saturday, June 17, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday June 17

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Saturday June 17


Juan Sebastian Muñoz

Juan Sebastián Muñoz hit 74 shots in the last round of the Nashville Open, on the web.com Tour.

Juan Sebastián Muñoz hit 74 shots in the last round of the Nashville Open, on the web.com Tour.

Colombian soccer, Tour of Switzerland, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS +
5:15 p.m.: Colombian soccer, América vs. Boy
5:15 p.m.: Millionaires vs. Medellin
8 p.m.: National vs. Grass
8 p.m.: Golden Eagles vs. Oil Alliance

ESPN
8 am: Euro 2024 qualifying round, Lithuania vs. Bulgaria
1:45 p.m.: Belgium vs. Austria
7 pm: Argentine soccer, River Plate vs. Defense and Justice

STAR+
1.30 pm: Argentine soccer, Unión Santa Fe vs. lanus

ESPN 3
2:55 pm: Formula 1 Canadian GP Qualifying

DIRECTV
7:30 am: stage of the Tour of Switzerland

espn 2
2 pm: day of the US Open Golf Championship

