Spotify is still in low hours. the company of streaming Audio confirmed on Thursday that he has ended his relationship with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Archewell, the company of the listed British royal couple, signed for the Swedish technology in 2020 for 20 million dollars (about 18.2 million euros). His podcast, Archetypes, was released in August of last year and climbed to the top of the charts. Although Enrique and Meghan will look for a new channel to distribute their content, as the Obamas did by moving to Amazon, the separation emphasizes the times of transformation of the podcast. After the rage, now play an adjustment to grow more slowly.

Last week, Spotify let go of lesser-known people. The company announced that it was laying off 200 employees, 2% of its workforce. Most of those affected by the cuts were sound engineers who worked servicing the vast menu of podcast for which the company bet a while ago. Spotify invested like nobody else in this medium and closed contracts for exclusive programs with figures like Joe Rogan, the most listened to in the country, or celebrity interviewer Dax Shepard.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at an event in New York in 2021. ANGELA WEISS (AFP)

Spotify also bought production companies such as Gimlet and Parcast to multiply the offers in its catalog. To show its power in the sector, the company inaugurated Pod City in 2021, a large building in the arts district in downtown Los Angeles, with a capacity for 600 employees, 18 recording studios, an auditorium and a meeting room. rehearsal for musicians

Paul Vogel, the CFO, admitted in April that investors need to be patient as the business of podcast it is not yet profitable, although they expect it to be in the next two years. The company headed by Daniel Ek has more than 100 million monthly consumers of sound content. Analysts from the consulting firm Constellation Research believe that the offer has been saturated with too many programs that do not find an audience. Ek himself has stated that they will have a more “diligent” policy in their growth with the environment. This means less splurge on star contracts and more business acumen. He has appointed an executive with experience developing products that whet the appetite of advertisers and that he will have to get new subscribers.

This is not an exclusive problem of the European company. It has happened throughout the year at Vox Media, Amazon, SiriusXM and Pushkin Media, the audio company of journalist Malcolm Gladwell. Public radio in the United States, NPR, one of the most popular media brands in the country, is going through a similar situation. At the end of February, it made public a cut of 100 people, 10% of its workforce, in what has been its worst financial bind since the 2008 crisis. The argument now has been the lack of advertising revenue. The industry received some 1.5 billion dollars from advertisers in 2022, a minuscule fraction compared to the large slice that television takes (70,000 million). Expenditure in this area will be even more conservative according to projections.

The hardest hit area within NPR was the department of podcast. The station canceled three acclaimed shows: invisibilityof popular science; Louder Than a Riotabout hip-hop history and Rough Translation, where foreign correspondent Gregory Warner featured stories from around the world. The comedian also saw his end Everyone & Their Momwhich had been released in 2022. Last year, the company, which receives less than 10% of its budget from public funds, fired 40 employees and canceled 11 programs.

NPR recently reported that weekly listening to some of its star broadcasts like Up Firstan informative to start the day, and Fresh Aira talk show, have gone from having 10.6 million downloads in 2020 to 8 million in 2023 in the Apple store.

Megan Lazovick, the vice president of Edison Research, says consumer trends have returned to their normal patterns after the pandemic boom. He podcast, he points out, is here to stay among American consumers. Last year 25 million episodes were released. “The growth of online audio and record levels of podcast They are an interesting aspect to reveal”, says the executive. A report performed annually by the firm confirms the maturity of the market. 64% of the country’s population has listened to a program, 2% more than last year. Three out of ten have heard one in the last week. The average consumption among fans is nine programs a week.

Even though that him podcast lives a great moment, the media suffer from the blow of the economic recovery. Social networks have been filled with journalists who have lost their jobs due to adjustments in their companies and who are looking for new opportunities. This week it was the turn of LAist, a local independent and community-funded radio station. About twenty employees, 10% of the workforce, have been laid off. “These are wild times for those of us who work with audio and we want to do things that are good and have an impact,” Sophia Paliza-Carre, one of those affected by the cut, wrote on Twitter.

