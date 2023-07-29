Sports schedule for Saturday, July 29

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian soccer, Women's Tour de France, Formula 1.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Tolima vs. Golden Eagles
6:10 p.m.: Oil Alliance vs. millionaires
8:20 p.m.: National vs. jaguars
STAR+
1 pm: Argentine soccer, Sarmiento vs. Banfield
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Fluminense vs. Saints
3 pm: Argentine soccer, Independiente vs. Boca Juniors
4 pm: friendly, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
4:30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Corinthians vs. Basque
6 Pm: Argentine soccer, Tigre vs. San Lorenzo
7 pm: Brazilian soccer, Mineiro vs. flamenco
DIRECTV
11:30 am: Women’s World Cup, South Korea vs. Morocco
ESPN 3
9 am: stage of the women’s Tour de France
espn 2
9:25 am: Formula 1 Belgian GP, Sprint Race
ESPN BONUS
11 a.m.: Salinas Challenger
