Saturday, July 29, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, July 29

July 29, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, July 29

Colombian soccer, Women’s Tour de France, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Tolima vs. Golden Eagles
6:10 p.m.: Oil Alliance vs. millionaires
8:20 p.m.: National vs. jaguars

STAR+
1 pm: Argentine soccer, Sarmiento vs. Banfield
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Fluminense vs. Saints
3 pm: Argentine soccer, Independiente vs. Boca Juniors
4 pm: friendly, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
4:30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Corinthians vs. Basque
6 Pm: Argentine soccer, Tigre vs. San Lorenzo
7 pm: Brazilian soccer, Mineiro vs. flamenco

DIRECTV
11:30 am: Women’s World Cup, South Korea vs. Morocco

ESPN 3
9 am: stage of the women’s Tour de France

espn 2
9:25 am: Formula 1 Belgian GP, ​​Sprint Race

ESPN BONUS
11 a.m.: Salinas Challenger

