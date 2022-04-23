Saturday, April 23, 2022
Sports schedule for Saturday April 23

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2022
in Sports
Colombian soccer, Serie A, Premier League, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS
11am: women’s soccer, Santa Fe vs, Junior
2 pm: First B, Orsomarso vs. Bogota

WIN SPORTS+
4pm: Colombian football, Bucaramanga vs. Medellin
6:05 p.m.: National vs. Once Caldas
8:10 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. Junior

ESPN
6:30 a.m: England football, Arsenal vs. Man Utd
9 a.m.: England football, Manchester City vs. watford
11:30 a.m.: Germany soccer, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

ESPN2
11am: Italy soccer, Inter vs. Rome
6:30 pm: NBA, Brooklyn vs. Boston
9pm: Minnesotavs. memphis

STAR+
9 a.m.: Norwich vs. newcastle
9 a.m.: Leicester vs. Aston-Villa
11:30 a.m.: Brentford vs. Tottenham
8 a.m.: Italy football, Torino vs. Spezia
8 a.m.: Venice vs. Atalanta
11:20 p.m.: Germany football, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hoffenheim
2 pm: France football, PSG vs. lens
9:15 a.m.: Formula 1, Italian GP sprint
12m NBA, Toronto vs. Philadelphia

CLEAR SPORTS
5 pm: Mexico soccer, Pachuca vs. Indiana
9pm: Chivas vs. Cougars

