Sports schedule for Monday, March 28

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Paula Badosa, Tokyo 2020
Colombian soccer, first B, Miami Open, NBA.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 27, 2022, 10:18 PM
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: First B, Orsomarso vs. Royal Cartagena
5:30 pm: Colombian football, Pasto vs. Equity
7:30 pm: National vs. Santa Fe
ESPN3
10 a.m.: day of the Miami Open
T&C
1:05 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Tristan vs. Quilmes
3:05 p.m.: defenders vs. New Chicago
5.10 p.m.: Institute vs. western railway
7:10 p.m.: San Martin vs. Maipu
NBA
channel 675
6:30 pm: boston vs. toronto
CHANNEL 676
6:30 pm: Sacramento vs. Miami
9pm: Oklahoma City vs. Portland
sports
March 27, 2022, 10:18 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Monday #March
Leave a Reply