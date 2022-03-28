Monday, March 28, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, March 28

March 28, 2022
Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa, Tokyo 2020

Colombian soccer, first B, Miami Open, NBA.

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: First B, Orsomarso vs. Royal Cartagena
5:30 pm: Colombian football, Pasto vs. Equity
7:30 pm: National vs. Santa Fe

ESPN3
10 a.m.: day of the Miami Open

T&C
1:05 p.m.: Argentina soccer, Tristan vs. Quilmes
3:05 p.m.: defenders vs. New Chicago
5.10 p.m.: Institute vs. western railway
7:10 p.m.: San Martin vs. Maipu

NBA
channel 675
6:30 pm: boston vs. toronto

CHANNEL 676
6:30 pm: Sacramento vs. Miami
9pm: Oklahoma City vs. Portland

