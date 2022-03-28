DThe Ukrainian leadership has accused the Russian military of “inhumane tactics”. These included the “partial or total blockade of humanitarian corridors, blockade of besieged cities,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter. In addition, Russia continues “total missile attacks” against Ukrainian cities. In addition, the port city of Mariupol is being carpet-bombed.

Ukrainian army reports successes

According to their own account, Ukrainian troops have launched successful counterattacks in the vicinity of the city of Kharkiv in the east of the country. Russian troops were pushed out of several towns on Sunday, regional military chief Oleg Synegubow said on Telegram. “We are driving the occupiers back towards the (Russian) border,” he said. According to the Ukrainian military, there were also land gains near Kyiv. The information could not be independently verified.

Kyiv: Russia brings new missiles to Belarus

In preparation for new rocket attacks on Ukraine, Russian launch pads in Belarus are being supplied with fresh new projectiles, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. The rockets are intended for the units with the “Iskander” weapon system set up near Kalinkavitchy, it said. Cities in Ukraine were repeatedly hit by Russian missiles over the weekend. The “Iskander” system is a mobile launch base capable of firing both short-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

LONDON: Russia continues to block Ukraine’s Black Sea coast

From the British government’s point of view, Russia is maintaining its blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, effectively isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade. In addition, there are still sporadic missile attacks by the Russian naval forces, according to an update from the British Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence information on Monday night. However, the destruction of the Russian landing ship Saratov in the port of Berdyansk is likely to make the Russian Navy reluctant to conduct future missions close to the Ukrainian coast.







Biden: Didn’t call for a change of power in Moscow

US President Joe Biden has denied that he called for the overthrow of Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech in Warsaw on the Ukraine war. A reporter asked Biden Sunday night, “Mr. President, do you want Putin removed? Mr President, did you call for regime change?” Biden replied: “No.” Biden had called Putin a “dictator” on Saturday evening and concluded by saying: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” The White House then emphasized that this was not a call to overthrow Putin.

Zelenskyj to Russian media: Putin prolongs war

In an interview with Russian journalists more than a month after the start of the war, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused Kremlin chief Putin of delaying the peace negotiations. In the hour-and-a-half video conversation, Zelenskyy once again called for Russian troops to be withdrawn from Ukrainian territory. Only then can there be security guarantees for Ukraine, which in turn are the basis for the NATO renunciation demanded by Ukraine. Zelenskyi also renewed his announcement that only Ukrainian citizens could ultimately decide on a possible neutral status of Ukraine in a referendum.







Scholz: Consider missile defense shield for Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is considering setting up a missile defense shield for the whole of Germany based on the Israeli model. “That’s definitely one of the things we’re discussing, for good reason,” said the SPD politician on Sunday in the ARD program “Anne Will” when asked whether a protective shield against rocket attacks like the one in Israel was stretched across the country shall be. “We must all prepare for the fact that we have a neighbor who is currently willing to use violence to advance his interests. That’s why we have to make ourselves so strong together that this doesn’t happen.”

States: Use of Russian “Z” symbol punishable by law

Several states have announced criminal penalties for using the Russian “Z” symbol in public. The Latin letter is used by supporters of the war in Ukraine. Berlin’s interior senator Iris Spranger (SPD) told the Tagesspiegel: “If the context of the war is created by using the white Z, as can be seen on the Russian military vehicles, then of course that means advocating aggressive war. That would be punishable, so we will intervene immediately.”

That will be important on Monday

The EU interior ministers will discuss how to deal with the huge flow of refugees from Ukraine on Monday. The main focus should be on the distribution of the almost four million refugees to date among the EU countries. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) recently said that the goal must be a fixed quota for distribution in Europe. Meanwhile, negotiators from Ukraine and Russia could meet for a new round of negotiations, this time in Turkey.