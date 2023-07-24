Sports schedule for Monday, July 24

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Yordan Álvarez celebrates the home run in the sixth inning for the Astros.
Erik S. Lesser. efe
Colombian soccer, Women’s Tour de France, Women’s World Cup.
WIN SPORTS +
7 pm: Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Boy
SNAIL CHANNEL
9 pm: Women’s World Cup, Colombia vs. South Korea
DIRECTV
6 am: Women’s World Cup, Brazil vs. Panama
9 p.m.: Colombia vs. South Korea
STAR+
2:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Vélez vs. Santa Fe Union
5:30 p.m.: Racing vs. Central Cordoba
TYC
2:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Talleres vs. Gym
4:30 p.m.: Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz
ESPN
6:45 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Newell’s
ESPN 3
8:20 am: stage of the women’s Tour de France
5 pm: Brazilian soccer, Corotiba vs. fluminense
7 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Houston vs. Texas
