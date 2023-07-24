Monday, July 24, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, July 24

July 24, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, July 24

Phillies vs. stars

Yordan Álvarez celebrates the home run in the sixth inning for the Astros.

Photo:

Erik S. Lesser. efe

Yordan Álvarez celebrates the home run in the sixth inning for the Astros.

Colombian soccer, Women’s Tour de France, Women’s World Cup.

WIN SPORTS +
7 pm: Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Boy

SNAIL CHANNEL
9 pm: Women’s World Cup, Colombia vs. South Korea

DIRECTV
6 am: Women’s World Cup, Brazil vs. Panama
9 p.m.: Colombia vs. South Korea

STAR+
2:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Vélez vs. Santa Fe Union
5:30 p.m.: Racing vs. Central Cordoba

TYC
2:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Talleres vs. Gym
4:30 p.m.: Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz

ESPN
6:45 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Newell’s

ESPN 3
8:20 am: stage of the women’s Tour de France
5 pm: Brazilian soccer, Corotiba vs. fluminense
7 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Houston vs. Texas

Sports

