Dressing with dignity in summer, when temperatures reach levels typical of an oven in gratin mode, may seem like an unattainable aspiration. This is especially true of the male sector of the population, whose attire is more codified, and who still find it difficult to transgress those pre-established norms.

However, the cinema has long taught us that masculine summer elegance is possible, so it is not necessary to collect the fashion editorials published in recent months to put it into practice. In fact, all of these movies are pre-1990, and many are set in earlier times, but their style can be played perfectly this summer that is already starting to show its fangs.

Gene Kelly in An American in Paris (1951), by Vincente Minnelli

It is surprising how current Gene Kelly’s wardrobe is in this musical shot more than seventy years ago. The white sweatshirt or the beige linen pants that he wears in various sequences would serve us today for any occasion. but in the number Tra-la-la, when Kelly tap dances on top of a piano in a white tank top under a baby blue shirt, he looks straight out of a SS23 menswear catalogue.

Cary Grant, Jean Martinelli, and Charles Vanel. Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

Cary Grant in catch a thief (1955) by Alfred Hitchcock

Monte Carlo is no longer what it used to be, as any visit to the Monegasque capital can show. However, Cary Grant’s style in this film is timeless. His ensemble of striped T-shirt, blue-grey pants, brown boat shoes and red polka-dot scarf would not look good on anyone, but you have to try.

Alain Delon, Marie Laforet and Maurice Ronet. Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

Alain Delon and Maurice Ronet in Full sun (1960), by René Clement

It is true that the adaptation that Anthony Minghella did in 1999 of The talent of Mr. Ripley, Patricia Highsmith’s novel, stood out for its careful costume design. But almost 40 years earlier, Alain Delon and Maurice Ronet were already at the pinnacle of masculine style thanks to a superb display of light shirts and piqué polo shirts that made us dream of a Mediterranean summer made of secluded beaches, boat trips, seafood dishes and glasses of pinot grigio.

Marcello Mastroianni in la dolce vita (1960), by Federico Fellini

A party in a beachfront villa ends at dawn. Marcello Mastroianni, in a light suit, dark shirt and matching scarf, drags himself to the nearby beach, where a young woman tries to get his attention. He doesn’t understand what she’s saying: he gives her a sleepy smile, raises both hands in a sign of helplessness, and returns to her cronies to continue with la dolce vita The final scene of this Fellini masterpiece tells something that is relatable from today’s world, where Marcello’s outfit would not be out of place either. One piece of advice in particular: wear scarves around your neck without fear. And, if you doubt how to wear them, remember Mastroianni.

FilmPublicityArchive (FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch)

Jean-Louis Trintignant and Vittorio Gassman in The escape (1962), by Dino Risi

Another winning duo, the Frenchman Jean-Louis Trintignant and the Italian Vittorio Gassman, embarks on a tour of the Italian roads in full ferraugust. For this, it has a wardrobe that could be described as minimalist –polo shirts and shirts in light tones in the foreground–, comfortable and functional for a trip by car. If that is your plan for this summer, we recommend that you watch this movie and take good note. And don’t forget that the short-sleeved men’s shirt, reviled by many, is a wonderful option for these dates.

Jean-Paul Belmondo and Françoise Dorléac. Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Jean-Paul Belmondo in the man from river (1965), by Philippe de Broca

This highly entertaining adventure film inspired by the comics of tintin it benefited from its exotic setting (a postcard Rio de Janeiro) and the chemistry of the leading couple, the irresistible Jean-Paul Belmondo and Françoise Dorléac. Belmondo took advantage of the situation to walk through the Rio de Janeiro beaches bare-chested, displaying abdominal power. However, one of the great assets of the tape is his wardrobe, which includes a white tuxedo jacket and an open-breasted plaid shirt. three Jacquemus. But surely the looks Belmondo’s most remembered, the one that should now be copied at all costs, is the one that combines dark pants with a sky blue poplin shirt with epaulettes and flap pockets on the chest. The years will pass, and that combination will remain just as fresh.

Maurice Ronet, Alain Delon and Romy Schneider. Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

Alain Delon and Maurice Ronet in The pool (1969), by Jacques Deray

nine years after Full sun, At full capacity, Delon and Ronet returned with this somewhat insubstantial but visually unbeatable police plot. Not that Alain Delon wears a lot of clothes most of the time, but when he does—high-waisted jean with unbuttoned blue shirt, ecru mesh jumper, plaid short-sleeved shirt—it’s an absolute yes.

Helmut Berger and Fabio Testi. United Archives / Alamy

Helmut Berger, Fabio Testi and Lino Capolicchio in The Finzi-Contini garden (1970), by Vittorio de Sica

De Sica put on a somewhat fainting adaptation of Giorgio Bassani’s gorgeous novel about a patrician Jewish family from Ferrara in the days just before the Holocaust. But he knew how to convey the idea of ​​paradise that is about to be destroyed by blood and fire with a wardrobe suitable both for playing a game of tennis in 1930 –its original function– and for sipping a spritz al campari sitting on a terrace in Portofino in 2023. What was good for Berger, Testi and Capolicchio is good for you.

Jean-Claude Brialy in Claire’s knee (1970), by Eric Rohmer

If we are talking about Rohmer’s cinema, the obvious choice would have been Pauline on the beach for his perfect eighties wardrobe. But we have preferred to call attention to the style with which Brialy faces his vacations in front of Lake Annecy in the summer of 1970 in Clara’s knee. Wearing a straw hat, and wearing a navy blue cardigan over his shoulders, he makes us long for that time of the summer day when, in some places that are not the center of the Iberian Peninsula, the temperature drops pleasantly, which marks the right moment for an aperitif.

Ian Holm and Ben Cross. Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection (Getty Images)

Ben Cross, Ian Charleson and the rest of the cast of Fire cars (1981) by Hugh Hudson

In one of the first scenes of the film, set in Cambridge University in 1919, we get such a varied and comprehensive visual inventory of British university style, with its perfectly tailored jackets, peaked caps and V-neck cable-knit jumpers, that we could live in it. But it must also be said that the uniforms of the runners of the time would be perfectly worth to elegantly cope with the suffocating summer afternoons in our cities devastated by climate change.

Al Pacino. photo: mptv.net

Al Pacino and Steven Bauer in Scarface. the price the power (1983), by Brian de Palma

Tony Montana and Manny Ribera, the drug dealers who star in this movie set in early-’80s Miami, are supposed to be a couple of downright tackies. And it can be hard to defend some of those suits with shirts with huge collars sticking out above the jacket lapels: although, like most things, it’s just a matter of knowing how to wear them. However, costume designer Patricia Norris also assigned them some patterned shirts that anyone in her right mind would want to wear this summer.

Alain Delon, Carlos Miranda and Rogerio Miranda. United Archives / Alamy

Rupert Everett and Anthony Delon in A Chronicle of a Death Foretold (1987), by Francesco Rosi

The translation of García Márquez’s novel to the screen was not exactly a triumph, but the way in which all its protagonists dress, who at times seem to find themselves in a perfume advertisement rather than in a town in rural Colombia, is. Impeccably white pleated pants and rolled-up shirts are the combination we propose for this summer, and for all summers to come. The Panama hat is optional, but highly recommended.

Anthony Barboza (Getty Images)

spike lee in do what you must (1989) by Spike Lee

In a much more casual register, this film set in a northern Brooklyn neighborhood offered a large part of the repertoire of what we now call streetstyle: shorts, bowling alleys, baseball shirts, basketball jerseys, sneakers and explosive mixes of colors made up a characteristic style of the African-American youth of the time, which would later gradually spread to other social segments. Today it is almost a prevailing standard, but few have defended it with the grace and originality with which Spike Lee combined his Dodgers baseball cap with red shorts, two-tone socks and Nike Air Trainer 3 shoes. Conclusion: we must go back to the sources.

