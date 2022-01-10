Sports schedule for Monday, January 10

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Oklahoma, NBA.
Football in England and Spain, NBA, tennis.
January 9, 2022, 11:38 PM
DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
3 pm :. soccer from Spain, Spanish vs. Elche
8 pm: ffootball from Mexico, Pumas vs. Toluca
STAR +
8 am: Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal vs. Zimbabwe
11am: Morocco vs. Ghana
11am: Guinea vs. Malawi
2 pm: Comoros vs. Gabon
ESPN
2:45 pm: England soccer, Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
ESPN 2
7.30 pm: WTA Adelaide International
NBA
Channel 675
7 pm: Utah vs. Detroit
Channel 676
7:30 pm: San Antonio vs. New York Knicks
sports
Keep going down
.
