Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, January 10

by admin
January 10, 2022
in Sports
NBA

Oklahoma, NBA.

Football in England and Spain, NBA, tennis.

DIRECTV
Channel 610 or 619
3 pm :. soccer from Spain, Spanish vs. Elche
8 pm: ffootball from Mexico, Pumas vs. Toluca

STAR +
8 am: Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal vs. Zimbabwe
11am: Morocco vs. Ghana
11am: Guinea vs. Malawi
2 pm: Comoros vs. Gabon

ESPN
2:45 pm: England soccer, Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

ESPN 2
7.30 pm: WTA Adelaide International

NBA
Channel 675
7 pm: Utah vs. Detroit

Channel 676
7:30 pm: San Antonio vs. New York Knicks

sports

.
