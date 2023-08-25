Friday, August 25, 2023
Sports schedule for Friday, August 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Friday, August 25

Colombian soccer, Primera B, England soccer.

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: Primera B, Bogotá vs. rangers
4 p.m.: Cúcuta vs. Strength

WIN SPORTS +
6:15 pm: Colombian soccer, Once Caldas vs. Bucaramanga
8:30 p.m.: Eagles vs. Medellin

ESPN
2:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Celta vs. real Madrid

STAR+
8:55 am: Practice, Formula 1 Dutch GP
2 p.m.: England soccer, Chelsea vs. luton
2 pm: France soccer, Nantes vs. Monaco

ESPN BONUS
7 p.m.: NLF, preseason, Carolina vs. Detroit

